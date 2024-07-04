Sources: Brazil's Police Indict Former President Bolsonaro

Brazil's federal police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds the right-leaning leader received from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, according to a source with knowledge of the accusations.

A second source confirmed the indictment, although not for which specific crimes. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Brazil's Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report with the indictment. Once it does, the country's prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, will analyze the document and decide whether to file charges and force Bolsonaro to stand trial.

The indictment dramatically raising the stakes in a series of investigations into the divisive former leader applauded by his opponents but denounced as political persecution by his supporters. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.