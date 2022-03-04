×
Bloomberg News Temporarily Suspending Work of Its Journalists in Russia

Bloomberg News Temporarily Suspending Work of Its Journalists in Russia
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 04 March 2022 05:26 PM

Bloomberg News said on Friday it was temporarily suspending the work of its journalists inside Russia, citing a new law that could mean jail for those found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

"The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said in a statement.

