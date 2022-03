Tags: | |

Blinken Says US Has 'Sacrosanct' Commitment to NATO's Article 5 The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken gives a press statement at the Bristol Hotel in Rzeszow, Poland, on March 5, 2022. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)



The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defense between member-states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania on Monday. © 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



GlobalTalk

The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defense between member-states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania on Monday....

blinken, us, nato article 5

30

Monday, 07 March 2022 07:51 AM

2022-51-07

Monday, 07 March 2022 07:51 AM