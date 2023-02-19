×
Tags: blinken | china | balloon

Blinken Says China's Wang Did Not Apologize for Balloon

Antony Blinken (Getty Images)

Sunday, 19 February 2023 10:16 PM EST

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi that the violation of American airspace by a Chinese balloon can never happen again, but that Wang did not apologize for the incident during their meeting in Munich.

Blinken, in an interview to be aired on Sunday morning on NBC News' "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," added that the United States did not overreact in shooting down the balloon, and that there was no doubt it was attempting to engage in active surveillance.

Blinken also said the United States' main concern was the possibility that China would provide material support to Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
