Bill Maher Lambastes Harvard Students for Hamas Sympathies

Bill Maher, a vocal supporter of Israel since Hamas initiated its deadly surprise attack on Oct. 7, criticized prestigious U.S. universities for their stance. Some student groups at these institutions downplayed or even justified the massacre that resulted in 1,400 deaths, reported the Daily Mail.

"I recognize that a certain amount of foolishness is expected of college kids, but mixing Jägermeister and tomato juice isn't the same as siding with terrorists," said Maher. "If ignorance is a disease, Harvard Yard is the Wuhan wet market."

Thirty-four student groups at Harvard signed an open letter explicitly stating that they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following the Hamas attack.

The student groups cited Israel's treatment of Palestinians leading up to the carnage as contributing to their stance.

"They don't know much of anything, actually," said Maher. "But it doesn't deter them from having an opinion. They've convinced themselves Israel is the most repressive regime in history because they have no knowledge of history or even a desire to know."

"As an Ivy League graduate who knows the value of a liberal education, I have one piece of advice for the youth of America: Don't go to college," Maher said on Friday.

"If you absolutely have to go, don't go to an elite college because, as recent events have shown, it just makes you stupid," he said on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Maher criticized the Harvard students for their collective conformity of thought concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"There are few if any positives to come out of what has happened in Israel, but one of them is opening America's eyes to how higher education has become indoctrination into a stew of bad ideas — among them the simplistic notion that the world is a binary place where everyone is either an oppressor or oppressed," he said.

"The same students who will tell you that 'words are violence' and 'silence is violence' were very supportive when Hamas terrorists went on a rape and murder rampage as if they were the Vikings. They knew where to point the fingers — at the murdered — and then it was off to ethics class."

Maher acknowledged that five student groups later retracted their backings, citing that they hadn't thoroughly examined the letter when they initially signed it.

"They promise not to make that mistake again when they graduate and start running the world," Maher said. "The reason why despising Israel became pretty much a requirement of the American left is colleges — elite colleges, the mouth of the river from which this and all matter of radical left illiberal nonsense flows."