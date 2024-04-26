Browder: Putin 'Little Man,' Needs More Wars

American-born businessman and author Bill Browder, who was once a major investor in Russia, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "little man who lacked confidence" and someone who needs more "foreign enemies" and war to survive.

Speaking to the Kyiv Post on Friday, Browder discussed his long history with Putin, his view of the war in Ukraine, and what he feels it will take to see a new public uprising in Russia.

Browder first became familiar with Putin through the death of his friend and attorney, Sergei Magnitsky.

"My first encounter with Putin and his criminality was all around the Magnitsky story. I had a lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky. Sergei discovered a massive Russian government corruption scheme that involved stealing $230 million of taxes that I paid to the Russian government from the Russian government," Browder said.

"Sergei and I exposed the fraud. Sergei was in Russia; I was abroad. I was living in London. And then they arrested, tortured, and killed Sergei."

Browder was surprised that "Putin didn't care about" the money being stolen, that instead "he cared about Sergei exposing" the people who stole it.

Putin was "sort of participating in the cover-up of the murder," Browder said. "That's when it became obvious to me that Putin was a criminal."

"His level of depravity has increased over time. ... He's always been a sort of psychopathic, depraved individual but also been sort of a little man who lacked confidence," Browder said.

Browder noted that ultimately, he views Putin as "a financial criminal."

"He and the people around him ... stole a trillion dollars from the Russian state. ... I say that as somebody who's researched that with great effort over a long period of time. ... That money should have been spent on hospitals, schools, roads, and other public services. Instead it was spent on yachts, private jets, villas, and all sorts of stuff like that."

Browder said that stealing $1 trillion "from a large country like Russia, where everybody else is living in abject poverty, that was like spreading gasoline all over the floor of Russia ... waiting for a match to ignite. And Putin understood that. And he particularly understood that sort of coming out of COVID, where everyone was particularly raw and exposed and feeling bad."

Putin knew that if the match were lit, "people would've directed their anger towards him," and Putin is "terrified of losing power," Browder said.

"So you've got this little man, stolen too much money, desperately afraid for his life, of losing power. What do you do? You create a foreign enemy and you start a war. That's what the Ukraine invasion is all about.

"It's not about NATO enlargement. It's not about any kind of Russian imperialism. This is purely about a guy who's desperate to survive and is ready to sacrifice anybody and everything to survive."

"The whole point is to be at war ... to show the Russian people that there's an enemy that he's defeating and he's the leader and they shouldn't be mad at him, they should be mad at them," Browder said, warning that Putin is not someone who can be reasoned with.

"He has never negotiated, he's never compromised, he's never backed down ever. And he's not going to do it in Ukraine. There's no peace deal to be done. There's no compromise to be reached. And if the West abandons Ukraine and Ukraine doesn't have the resources to fend him off, it doesn't mean that that's the end of the story," Browder said.

The world should not assume that Putin will stop with Ukraine.

"What does he do next? He goes to Lithuania or Latvia or Estonia, all countries that he doesn't think should exist independently. Those countries are members of NATO."

Then Putin will wait and watch to see what happens.

Browder concluded by saying if Ukraine continues to get support from the West, it has a chance to defeat Putin.

"If we give the Ukrainians the tools that they need, then one thing could happen. My prediction is that if Ukraine were to succeed in either expelling Russian completely or humiliating Russia in such an obvious way that it's obvious to the people of Russia, then they're going to question this, this military mistake ... and then there's the possibility of a public uprising in Russia."