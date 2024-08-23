WATCH TV LIVE

AP Source: Biden to Dispatch Adviser to China as he Looks to Sharpen Policy Focus in Final Months

Friday, 23 August 2024 08:00 AM EDT

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to dispatch his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to China as the White House aims to sharpen its focus on foreign policy in the Democrat's final months in office.

Sullivan's visit to meet with his counterpart, Wang Yi, is expected to take place next week, according to a person familiar with planning for the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House is expected to announced plans for the trip later today.

Sullivan has met with Chinese officials several times over the course of the administration to discuss the two economic rivals complicated relationship, but this will be his first visit to China.

The expected announcement comes as Biden is vacationing in California's Santa Ynez Valley.

