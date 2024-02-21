×
Tags: biden | putin | san francisco | climate change

Biden Calls Putin a 'Crazy SOB' During San Francisco Fundraiser

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 08:33 PM EST

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, warning there is always the threat of nuclear conflict but that the existential threat to humanity remains climate.

"This is the last existential threat. It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden told a small group of donors.

Biden has previously cursed "son of a b****" at others. In January 2022, he was caught on the hot mic using the same term of abuse against a Fox News White House reporter.

