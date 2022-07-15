×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden | Mideast | The Latest

Biden Says He Raised Issue of Khashoggi's Murder

Biden Says He Raised Issue of Khashoggi's Murder
Special Police officers stand guard outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, as people participate in an event to unveil a new street sign for Jamal Khashoggi Way outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington last month. (AP)

Friday, 15 July 2022 04:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said he raised the “outrageous” murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting on Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say ordered his killing.

Biden said the de facto leader of the kingdom “basically said that he was not personally responsible for it.” He added, “I indicated I thought he was.”

The U.S. leader said he was also “straightforward and direct” with MBS about human rights issues broadly. “For an American president to be silent of the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Biden said.

Biden said “I don’t regret anything” about his comments as a presidential candidate when he pledged to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” in response to Khashoggi’s killing. He underwent the trip to Saudi Arabia in an effort to rebuild ties as global energy prices have soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said he couldn’t guarantee that MBS or other elements of the Saudi state wouldn’t murder dissidents again, but pledged a strong response.

“If anything like that occurs again, they’ll get that response and much more,” Biden said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden said he raised the "outrageous" murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting on Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say ordered his killing.Biden said the de facto leader of the kingdom...
Biden, Mideast, The Latest
191
2022-09-15
Friday, 15 July 2022 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved