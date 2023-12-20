×
Tags: biden | hostage deal | israel | hamas

Biden: US Pushing for Hostage Deal, Though 'No Expectation'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 05:06 PM EST

The U.S. is pushing for a new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, but President Joe Biden said he isn't expecting one.

"There's no expectation at this point, but we are pushing," Biden told reporters Wednesday during a trip to Milwaukee.

White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby on Tuesday said discussions for a hostage release deal were "very serious."

"We continue to work really hard to try to get another deal in place, which would, of course, be accompanied by another humanitarian pause and hopefully some additional humanitarian assistance," he told the press. 

"But ... I can't say that we are at a point where another deal is imminent. We are working literally every day on this — on the ground and back here in Washington. In fact, one of the things that [national security adviser] Jake [Sullivan] talked about when he was in the region just in the last few days was exactly this: trying to ... test out the possibilities for how close we could be.

"Now, we understand that ... the negotiators that are in question here have had some conversations in the last couple of days. We hope that that becomes a fruitful discussion. But I can't promise you a date certain where we could get another one in place — just that we're continuing to work it really, really hard."

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 December 2023 05:06 PM
