Biden Condemns Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister

President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy is ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House.

"I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said. "We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."

The Slovak government said Fico, 59, was in a life-threatening condition after he was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired near the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, where he was was meeting with supporters, according to reports.