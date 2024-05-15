WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Condemns Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister

Biden Condemns Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 01:09 PM EDT

President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy is ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House.

"I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said. "We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."

The Slovak government said Fico, 59, was in a life-threatening condition after he was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired near the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, where he was was meeting with supporters, according to reports.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy is ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House.
Biden Condemns Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister
118
2024-09-15
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved