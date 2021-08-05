Israel's Gantz: Iran 10 Weeks From Gaining Materials Needed for Nuclear Weapon

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has warned diplomats representing members of the United Nations Security Council that Iran could gain the materials needed to create a functioning nuclear weapon in about 10 weeks.

Gantz said on Wednesday that "Iran has violated all of the guidelines set in the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and is only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon," according to The Jerusalem Post.

"Therefore, it is time to act. The world must apply economic sanctions and take operative action against the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps," over its targeting of shipping tankers and other vessels.

Diplomats reportedly said that Great Britain had been expected to bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting with the other members of the Security Council sometime this week. According to the Post, the panel is by coincidence also scheduled to hold a discussion about maritime security in a public meeting next week.

The minister said in an interview with the Israeli news outlet Ynet on Thursday that "Iran is seeking to present Israel with a multi-faceted challenge."

He described Israel’s missile strikes over the last two days in Lebanon as "warning shots" made in response to rockets fired by militants.

"Our actions overnight were meant to send a clear message that we will not accept such attacks. I hope we are not forced into further action. Lebanon is in a state of chaos caused in a large extend by the Hezbollah terror group," the minister said.

"It's obvious we are capable of doing a lot more, and we hope we won't be dragged into it," Gantz said.

"Iran seeks to pose a multi-front challenge to Israel, as such is building up its forces in Lebanon and Gaza, deploying militias in Syria and Iraq and maintaining its supporters in Yemen. Iran is a global and regional problem and an Israeli challenge," he continued.

"We need to continue to develop our abilities to cope with multiple fronts, for this is the future," the minister said.

"We know that when the Islamic Jihad faction in Gaza launches attacks against Israel, they do so with the support and urging of the Islamic Republic."

He also said that "Israel is ready to attack Iran, yes."

Gantz said, "We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran. The world needs to take action against Iran now."