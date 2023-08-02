Netanyahu: IDF Ready for 'All Challenges on All Fronts'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening rejected criticism of the government and the IDF during a visit to the IDF Central Command near Jerusalem.

According to Israel's Maariv newspaper, Netanyahu stated: "The IDF is strong, the Israeli economy is stable, and the Israeli society and democracy will emerge strengthened. I want to tell you that I work around the clock, together with others, on a solution [to the judicial reform crisis]."

Netanyahu and Gallant were joined on their visit by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and received an overview of the combat and intelligence operations in the regional command before meeting with soldiers.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu said: "I have just finished a very thorough update to see the innovative measures that the IDF is using here in the fight against terrorism. As I see it, the IDF is at full readiness, and this is true for all challenges on all fronts."

"I want to tell you that not only is the IDF strong, and the economy is strong as well. We were told that Amazon will invest 26 billion shekels in the Israeli economy, and this after Intel intends to invest 25 billion dollars in Israel, and Nvidia is building a supercomputer here."

Following Netanyahu's speech, Gallant directed comments to the attendees.

"I want to thank the commanders and the soldiers for their constant, strong and dedicated work for the security of Israel, without them we would achieve nothing. Our challenges also bring to light the extraordinary ability of Israeli technology, inside and outside the army. The overall results are excellent and despite this, difficult things happen. I want to say in the clearest way possible, that whoever harms a soldier or a citizen, we will deal with him and bring him to a prison or a cemetery."

Netanyahu commented on a terror attack that took place shortly before their visit.

"I would like to praise the police officer who made contact, acted decisively, and quickly eliminated the terrorist in Ma'ale Adumim. I certainly appreciate that, as I appreciate what I saw here today," Netanyahu said according to i24 news.

The prime minister and defense minister visited Central Command just a few hours after a terrorist opened fire near a mall in Ma'ale Adumim near Jerusalem, wounding five Israeli citizens before he was shot and killed by an off-duty Border Police officer.

