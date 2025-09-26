Gaza to Hear Netanyahu UN Speech

Benjamin Netanyahu's office requested that Israel's military set up speakers so people in Gaza can hear the prime minister's speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.

Netanyahu's office instructed civilian authorities, in cooperation with the Israel Defense Forces, to place loudspeakers on trucks on the Israeli side of the border, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The prime minister issued explicit instructions that the placement of the loudspeakers must not endanger IDF soldiers.

However, Haaretz reported that military sources said troops were outraged when they learned of the operation — called "The Scream," according to Kan News — because it risked their lives.

Netanyahu took an unusual, longer route to New York for the U.N. meeting, The New York Times reported.

The prime minister's plane avoided the airspace of France and Spain, two European countries that have sharply criticized Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza, according to flight tracking data.