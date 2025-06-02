Netanyahu Slams 'Vicious' US Attacks, Blames 'Blood Libels' Against Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday condemned the "vicious" terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left eight people wounded during a rally in support of the 58 hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"My wife and I, and the entire State of Israel, pray for the full recovery of the wounded in the vicious terror attack," Netanyahu said in a statement. "This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews."

Netanyahu expressed confidence that U.S. authorities would bring the perpetrator to justice.

"I trust the United States authorities to prosecute the cold-blooded perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians," he said.

He linked the incident to a broader trend of rising antisemitism.

"The antisemitic attacks around the world are a direct result of blood libels against the Jewish state and people," Netanyahu said. "This must be stopped."

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is in federal custody after the 45-year-old allegedly attacked Jews with a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw an "incendiary device" at them.

Witnesses said that the attacker said, "Free Palestine," Mark Michalek, special agent in charge of the FBI Denver field office, told a press conference on Sunday.

Four women and four men between 52 and 88 years old were transported to hospitals, Boulder police said. Authorities had earlier put the count of the injured at six.

