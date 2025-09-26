Netanyahu Issues Direct Plea to Hostages, Families in UN Address

In his Friday address to the U.N. General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a pointed message to the hostages held in Gaza and their families, speaking in Hebrew to the victims and their captors.

The remarks came nearly a year after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, when around 1,200 people were killed, 250 were kidnapped into Gaza, and 48 hostages remain in captivity today.

"To those held captive: we will not rest until each of you returns home," Netanyahu declared. He added, "You are not forgotten. We are coming for you — and we will bring you all home alive."

Netanyahu further directly acknowledged the audience of bereaved families.

"To the mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, children whose loved ones remain imprisoned — Israel hears your cry, and I promise you: your voices will echo in every hall, in every mission."

Netanyahu said his speech was being transmitted via loudspeakers into Gaza and to Hamas operatives through telephone networks, telling captors, "Let my people go, lay down your arms."

He also warned: "Your silence, your cowardice to look at your victims — that day will come when the world holds you accountable."