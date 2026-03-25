Netanyahu: Destroy Iranian Arms Industry Over Next 48 Hours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that every effort be made over the next two days to destroy as much of the Iranian arms industry as possible, two officials told The New York Times.

Netanyahu's order came after his government obtained a copy of America's 15-point plan to end the war with Iran.

He directed the order from deep underground at the country's military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Times reported.

Israel is concerned the U.S. could strike a deal with Iran that does not fulfill its key aims in launching the attack last month. Israel wants to see Iran's ballistic-missile threat eliminated and ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon, reported the Times.

Netanyahu's government also wants to see regime change, with the Iranian people rebelling against their own government.

"If you do not obtain the three objectives, you will not be able to end the war," Boaz Bismuth, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Israel's Parliament, said to the Times.

The decision on whether to end the war rests with President Donald Trump, and Netanyahu has little say, five Israeli national security officials told the Times.

Israeli officials remain divided on whether the war should continue, with many claiming Israel achieved all of its objectives in the first week, while others say the country still has more targets to weaken Iran.

"You're damned if you do, and you're damned if you don't," Danny Citrinowicz, a retired military intelligence officer who specialized in Iran, said to the Times.

"The Iranians won't capitulate. I can't see a good outcome here."