Israeli Officials: Netanyahu Wants US to Mediate Israel-Syria Talks

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Syria, that he is interested in negotiating an updated security deal and potentially a full peace agreement with the new Syrian government, with the United States to mediate the talks, according to Israeli officials.

The talks would be the first between the nations since 2011 and would come after Israel's airstrikes in response to former Islamist militant Ahmad al-Sharaa pushing out the Assad regime, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli strikes not only destroyed the remainder of Syria's air force, navy, and air defense and missile systems, but Israel also took over the buffer zone between it and Syria and occupied Syrian territory.

Netanyahu's government was concerned about the new Syrian government, which is backed by Turkey. It was also reportedly shocked when President Donald Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May, when he announced he was lifting all U.S. sanctions that had been imposed on Syria.

But Israeli officials say that there could be a breakthrough with Syria, considering Iran and Hezbollah have left.

The United States' shift towards Syria's new government also brought about a policy shift in Israel, with the Netanyahu government engaging with Syria. At first, Israel and Syria communicated through sending messages by third parties, and then started having secret meetings, said the Israeli officials.

Last week, one official told Axios that the al-Sharaa is more favorable than had initially been thought.

"It is better for us that the Syrian government is close to the U.S. and Saudi Arabia," the official commented.

Barrack met with Netanyahu and other senior officials last week, with Israelis taking Barrack to the border area with Syria in the Golan Heights and to the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

During their meeting, the Israeli prime minister told Barrack that he wants to use the momentum gained from the meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa to start negotiations with Syria.

Netanyahu reportedly believes that the new Syrian leader's wish to build ties with the Trump administration creates a diplomatic opportunity to move toward normalizing relations with Syria.

Barrack met with al-Sharaa in Damascus a week before his meeting with Netanyahu. While in the Syrian capital, where he reopened the U.S. ambassador's residence, Barrack said the conflict between Israel and Syria is a "solvable problem."

He also called on the countries to start with a "non-aggression agreement."

After visiting Israel, Barrack briefed Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and wrote on X that he could "assure you the President's vision with the Secretary's execution is not only hopeful but achievable."

According to a U.S. official, the Israelis gave their "red lines" on Syria to Barrack. These include not allowing Turkish military bases in the country, the demilitarization of southern Syria, and no return of Iran and Hezbollah.

The Israelis also said they will keep forces in Syria until a new agreement is signed. The officials also said that Israel wants to add U.S. forces to the UN force previously stationed on the border. The Golan Heights is also a question about a potential agreement between Israel and Syria.

Israel occupied the region in the 1967 war, and in all talks over the past 30 years, the Assad regime demanded that Israel pull out completely or almost fully in return for peace.

Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel during his first term, and the Biden administration left his decision in place.