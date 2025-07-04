Netanyahu Faces Protests on First Nir Oz Visit Since Oct. 7

Amid large protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kibbutz Nir Oz – one of the communities hardest hit by Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre – for the first time, 636 days after the tragic attack.

Netanyahu and his wife Sarah toured the kibbutz, observing the destruction wrought by Hamas, and met several former hostages and family members of those still being held in captivity.

The prime minister had been sharply criticized by hostage family groups and political opponents for not visiting the devastated towns of the Gaza Envelope sooner.

"You feel, in the depths of your soul, the magnitude of the pain, the depth of the sorrow, the traumas that befell an entire community, and which are still befalling it," Netanyahu stated during the visit.

"I feel a deep commitment – first of all, to ensure the return of all of our hostages, all of them. There are still 20 who are alive, and there are also those who are deceased, and we will bring them all back. But there is also a deep commitment to working here to rebuild this kibbutz and bring life back to the people. We will cut through the bureaucracy – and we will rebuild," the prime minister vowed.

The visit to the Kibbutz, where one in every four members was either murdered or kidnapped, was accompanied by vocal protests against Netanyahu, with slogans and banners calling him "Mr. Abandonement," a "disgrace" or denouncing him as "corrupt," and a "murderer."

For the first time, Netanyahu also met with the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, Einav Zangauker, who is among the most vocal and harsh critics of the prime minister. In the past, she threatened to become his "worst nightmare" if her son didn't return from captivity.

However, the meeting was held in a warm atmosphere, and Zangauker was seen embracing the Netanyahus.

Sarah Netanyahu said that, following the visit: "Sagui Dekel Chen, who was held hostage and returned in the previous deal, showed me his young three-year-old daughter's pacifier. She and her seven-year-old sister, and his wife, held out inside the protected room. They held the door put the young girl's changing table – this sweet girl – against the door, and this is how they were saved, with heroism and resourcefulness."

"I think that alongside what the Prime Minister said, stories of devastation, the awful things that happened here, there being no words to describe the tragedy, there were stories of the astounding heroism of people, civilians, women and boys and girls. There was simply resourcefulness, bravery; it is impossible to describe where the strength came from. There were awful tragedies here," Sarah said.

In a statement, the residential community stated that it hopes Netanyahu's visit "will help advance the return of the 50 hostages, nine of whom are from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and that the Israeli government will be committed to rebuilding the kibbutz and rehabilitating its people wherever they choose to live."

Nine residents of the kibbutz are still being held hostage, including Eitan Horn, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, and Matan Zangauker – all of whom are thought to be alive in captivity.

Hostages Tamir Adar, Eliyahu Margalit, Ronen Engel, Aryeh Zalmanovich, and Amiram Cooper have been declared dead by the Israeli military.

A total of 76 members of Kibbutz Nir Oz were kidnapped by Hamas, many of whom have since been freed through hostage exchange deals. Among them was the Bibas family – Shiri and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir – who were murdered in captivity. The children's father, Yarden, was later released as part of a deal.

Netanyahu added: "Our sources say: 'The Lord will give strength to His people; the Lord will bless His people with peace' (Psalm 29:11). The Lord will also bless this kibbutz – Nir Oz – with redemption and being settled."

