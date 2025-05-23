Netanyahu: World Spreading 'Starving Palestinian Children' Lie

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out on Thursday night at world leaders for spreading "Hamas's propaganda" that Israel is starving Palestinian children, which culminated in the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

"A few days ago, a top U.N. official said that 14,000 Palestinian babies would die in 48 hours. You see many international institutions are complicit in spreading this lie," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X.

"The press repeats it. The mob believed it. And a young couple is then brutally gunned down in Washington," the premier said, referencing victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday night.

Addressing the starvation accusations, Netanyahu stressed that "Since Oct. 7, Israel has sent 92,000 aid trucks into Gaza. That's right. Ninety-two thousand aid trucks. That includes 1.8 million tons of aid. 1.8 million tons of aid — more than enough food to feed everyone in Gaza."

The problem, however, was that Hamas stole it, he continued.

The Hamas terrorist group "took a huge chunk for themselves. The rest they sold at exorbitant prices to the Palestinian population. And then they used the money they stole to recruit new terrorists to continue their war against Israel," Netanyahu noted.

"Our goal from the start was to get food to Palestinian civilians, not to Palestinian terrorists," he said.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister described Jerusalem's latest plan to ensure that supplies enter Gaza without reaching Hamas:

The new "mechanism" will use American companies to distribute food in designated "safe zones" guarded by the Israel Defense Forces, Netanyahu said.

"Ultimately, we intend to have large safe zones in the south of Gaza. The Palestinian population will move there for their own safety, while we conduct combat in other zones, and receive humanitarian aid there without Hamas interference," the prime minister added.

"No army in the world has ever gone to such lengths to provide aid to the civilian population in the midst of intense combat," Netanyahu said.

He thanked President Donald Trump and the American people for their "forthright stand" with Israel and with the Jewish people, and vowed that civilization will triumph over barbarism.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit emphasized on Thursday that "there is no food shortage in Gaza at this time.

"In recent days, hundreds of trucks have entered Gaza, including significant quantities of baby food and flour for bakeries. Part of this aid has been collected by U.N. agencies," the Defense Ministry body said.

COGAT slammed U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher, saying that his "false claims... represent a cynical political manipulation," adding that the "U.N. continues to amplify Hamas-driven, false narratives."

On May 20, Fletcher said that 14,000 babies could die in the next 48 in Gaza due to a lack of supplies, speaking during an interview with the BBC.

On Monday, five United Nations trucks carrying aid, including baby food, entered the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, the Israeli military said.

The transfer followed the recommendation of IDF officials and was carried out under the directive of the political echelon.

On Wednesday, more than 100 trucks entered the Strip, according to Netanyahu.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.