Netanyahu: 'Palestine' Recognition 'Shameful Capitulation' to Terror

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave brief remarks on Thursday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport, ahead of his departure to the U.S., where he will address the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) and also meet with President Donald Trump.

"I am now leaving, with my wife, for the UN General Assembly and Washington. At the UN, I will tell our truth – citizens of Israel, the truth of IDF soldiers, of our state," Netanyahu stated.

He also promised to speak out against the recognition of a Palestinian state.

"I will condemn those leaders who, instead of condemning the murderers, rapists and burners of children, want to give them a state in the heart of Israel," Netanyahu promised. "This will not happen."

On Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister called the recognition of a Palestinian state a "shameful capitulation" to terror.

"The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state," he said in a statement.

Recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western nations has been a matter of concern for Israeli leaders, as the move is widely seen as rewarding Hamas for its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israeli communities bordering Gaza. Even Hamas senior officials have said the recognition is a result of their attack on Israel.

In August, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera that Oct. 7 "brought the Palestinian cause back," asking, "Why are all these countries recognizing Palestine now?"

Israel also rejects recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that it bypasses the Oslo Accords, which stipulated that statehood should be achieved through direct negotiations between Israel and Palestinian leaders.

Israeli analysts argue that recognizing a Palestinian state – most often defined along the 1967 borders – amounts to abandoning previous agreements and imposing on Israel a reality it has never accepted.

Netanyahu also spoke about his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump saying he plans to discuss the opportunities created by Israel's recent successes.

"In Washington, I will meet – for the fourth time – with President Trump and I will discuss with him the great opportunities our victories have brought, and our need to complete the war objectives: To return all of our hostages, to defeat Hamas and to expand the circle of peace that has occurred for us in the wake of our historic victory in Operation Rising Lion and the other victories that we have achieved."

Some Israeli analysts believe Netanyahu will also discuss the issue of partial annexation of territory in Judea and Samaria, which his coalition partners are pushing for as a retaliatory move due to the spate of recognitions by Western countries.

The Trump administration has criticized the wave of recognitions, calling it a "performative" action.

So far, despite promising earlier this year to make a statement about his administration's stance on annexation, Trump has avoided making a public statement either for or against annexation.

Before boarding the flight, Netanyahu also greeted the citizens of Israel with New Year's greetings, as Tuesday was the start of Rosh Hashanah, according to the Jewish calendar.

"This is also the opportunity to wish you, citizens of Israel and the entire Jewish People, a happy New Year, a year of security, prosperity, and peace."