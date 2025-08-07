WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | military control | gaza | palestine | hamas | israel

Netanyahu: 'We Intend' to Take Military Control of Gaza

Thursday, 07 August 2025 01:56 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to take military control of all of Gaza in an effort to root out the remaining Hamas terrorists and "liberate" Gazans from the terrorist group.

Netanyahu made the comments in an interview with Fox News ahead of a security cabinet meeting later Thursday to discuss expanding military operations in Gaza, The New York Times reported.

"We want to liberate ourselves and the people of Gaza from the awful terror of Hamas," Netanyahu said in the interview but added, "We don't want to keep" permanent control of Gaza.

The consideration of military expansion comes after the latest failed attempt to reach a ceasefire with the Hamas terrorists, who still hold roughly 50 hostages, 27 believed by Israel to be dead, after Hamas' massacre of more than 1,200 mostly civilians beginning on Oct. 7, 2023. Videos released last week of two of the living hostages showed them emaciated and frail.

The security cabinet meeting could result in an order for the full reoccupation of Gaza for the first time since Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers two decades ago. If the council votes to expand, it could be days or weeks before Israeli Defense Forces would be able to begin the push deeper into Gaza, according to the Times.

Under the plan, if approved, the Israeli military believes it could secure the remaining parts of Gaza within a matter of months, the Times reported. Roughly 75% of the Gaza Strip is already secured, Israel has said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Thursday, 07 August 2025 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

