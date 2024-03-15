Netanyahu Vows 'Total Victory' to IDF Soldiers

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Ofer military base Thursday and met with commanders and soldiers from the 636th Field Intelligence Unit.

The Unit Commander briefed the prime minister on the efforts of combat intelligence soldiers and the work of the field observers who serve as the eyes of all Central Command sectors – in the Judea and Samaria Division and the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu also viewed an exhibition of the unit's field intelligence and combat equipment, including UAVs and war material. He spoke with soldiers and field observers about their activity in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria.

"The development of your work is very impressive," Netanyahu told the soldiers. "It greatly assists the combat forces and it strikes the enemy. In effect, you are the eyes of the fighting force, and this gives a tremendous advantage. First of all, I would like to thank you and your commander for the important work."

Netanyahu reminded the soldiers that several observers are being held hostage in Gaza and said Israel is doing "everything to free them."

"Your friends are still being held hostage by Hamas. We are doing everything to free them and the other hostages. This is a sacred mission; your mission is also sacred. We are determined to win – to achieve total victory."

Netanyahu also told the soldiers that Israel is facing significant international pressure not to enter Rafah. The Israeli government views a ground operation in Rafah as necessary to achieve its goal of defeating Hamas in Gaza and freeing the captives.

"Even as you and the IDF are preparing to continue fighting, there is international pressure to prevent us from entering Rafah and completing the work," Netanyahu said. "As Prime Minister of Israel, I reject this pressure."

He praised the IDF's work in the past five months and promised to complete its objectives.

"We have been doing this successfully for five months already; this is record time in the history of Israel's wars," Netanyahu said. "I will continue to reject the pressure. We will enter Rafah. We will complete the elimination of Hamas' battalions. We will restore security and we will bring total victory for the people of Israel and State of Israel."

While there has been significant international pressure on Israel not to enter Rafah, most Israeli leaders, including opposition leaders, support a Rafah operation as part of Israel's war against Hamas.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.