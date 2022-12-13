Likud's Yariv Levin Appointed Interim Knesset Speaker

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led coalition on Tuesday morning voted Yariv Levin in as the new Knesset speaker.

While scheduled for Monday, the opposition managed to delay the vote a day with the threat of a filibuster.

All the coalition lawmakers that are allied with Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu voted for Levin.

Outgoing Knesset speaker MK Mickey Levy expressed his hope that Levin will "know how to safeguard the checks and balances in order to maintain the dignity of the legislative authority."

After his election, Levin said, "I will do everything in my power to fulfill this mission, recognizing the importance of the Knesset."

Netanyahu stated that Levin's role is a temporary appointment, as Likud has not finalized its own members' roles in the new government. However, with the speaker's appointment successful, the coalition is expected to start voting on a number of controversial bills aimed at securing coalition partnerships.

Three of the bills that are expected are; a bill to expand powers held by the newly formed national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir; a bill to transfer authority over Judea and Samaria to the Religious Zionism Party; and a bill to allow Shas leader Aryeh Deri to serve as minister, despite his conviction for tax fraud.

Without the passing of these laws, Netanyahu would be unable to fulfill his promises to his desired coalition partners, which could lead to a dissolution of the coalition and prompt new elections.

Netanyahu has until Dec. 21 to finalize all his coalition agreements and form a new government.

