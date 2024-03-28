Netanyahu to Court: Defer Deadline on Conscription Dispute

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Israel's top court Thursday to defer a March 31 deadline for the government to produce a new military conscription plan that would address mainstream anger at exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The decades-old controversy has become especially sensitive as Israel's armed forces, made up mostly of teenaged conscripts and older civilians mobilized for reserve duty, wage a nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip to eradicate Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists who rule the Palestinian enclave.

Although the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Netanyahu's request, it ruled separately that state subsidies for military age ultra-Orthodox men studying in seminaries, rather than serving in uniform, be suspended as of April 1.

Adding pressure within Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government, his own attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, wrote in a submission to the court that she saw no legal basis for deferring the ultra-Orthodox conscriptions further.

The ultra-Orthodox, Israel's fastest-growing religious minority, have a waiver from conscription designed to keep their men in seminaries. The Supreme Court scrapped this in 2018 in the name of equality. Parliament failed to produce a new arrangement, and a government-issued stay on mandatory conscription of the ultra-Orthodox expires Sunday.

Those favoring a review of the exemption include Netanyahu's defense minister and other cabinet members managing the war. They predict months of more fighting that will strain manpower and stoke public demands for more equitable call-ups.

One senior Israeli official estimated that 5% of the population was taking part in the Gaza conflict, which has spread to Lebanon and Syria and drawn missile salvoes from other Iranian-aligned groups as far away as in Yemen and Iraq.

But ultra-Orthodox parties in the governing coalition, to which the conservative leader has long looked for support, want to preserve the waivers as a means of preserving their constituents' religious lifestyle.

In a letter to the Supreme Court published by his office, Netanyahu said he "made salient progress on the draft issue" but asked for a 30-day extension "in order to draft agreements."

The Gaza war has dominated the government's attention and is now at a decisive point, he said.

The ultra-Orthodox make up 13% of Israel's 10 million population, a figure expected to reach 19% by 2035 because of their high birth rates. Economists argue the waiver from the draft keeps some in seminaries and out of the workforce, spelling a growing welfare burden for middle-class taxpayers.

Israel's 21% Arab minority are also mostly exempted from the draft, under which men and women are generally called up at age 18, with men serving three years and women two.