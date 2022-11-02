×
Tags: benjamin netanyahu | israel

Netanyahu Says Israel to Return as 'Rising Power'

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 05:03 PM EDT

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that if his party wins the country's election he will "return Israel to its place as a rising power among the nations."

Netanyahu, who is currently the leader of Israel's opposition party, Likud, said that voters in the country's national election, which takes place on Wednesday, are looking "to return the national pride that was taken from us. And this we'll bring as well," according to the Times of Israel.

"It's become clear once again that the Likud is the largest party in Israel, above all the other parties by a wide margin," Netanyahu added.

He also vowed to continue "expanding the circle of peace" in reference to the Abraham Accords that normalized relations with several Middle Eastern countries.

Netanyahu said that Israel "wants another way" to the ruling coalition. "It wants security. It wants to lower the cost of living. It wants strength. It doesn't want shame. It doesn't want to lower its head. It wants an upright stance. It wants political understanding, but with firmness."

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 05:03 PM
