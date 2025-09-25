Netanyahu Avoided Europe en Route to New York

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government jet took an unusual path from Tel Aviv, Israel, to New York on Thursday, bypassing much of European airspace on its way to the U.S. so Netanyahu could attend the United Nations General Assembly.

According to records from FlightRadar24, reviewed by ABC News, the aircraft briefly crossed over Greece and Italy before curving across the Mediterranean, flying over the Strait of Gibraltar, and continuing across the Atlantic.

The detour added more than two hours to the trip, which lasted about 13 hours. A standard commercial flight from Tel Aviv to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport typically takes less than 11 hours.

In past trips, Netanyahu's plane has flown over Greece, much of Italy, and across France before heading west.

Greece, Italy, and France are members of the International Criminal Court. In 2024, the court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli leader of war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu has rejected the charges, calling them "absurd and false."

FlightRadar24 records show Netanyahu's plane routinely has flown over European airspace in the past year. According to Israeli media, this is the first time the prime minister has avoided the region since the court issued the arrest warrant.

"For some governments, giving Netanyahu permission to fly over their country would be a political liability," said Steve Ganyard, a former deputy assistant secretary of state.

"In the past no one would have known, but now with real-time flight tracking on every smartphone everyone will be able to track his plane. Technology has changed diplomacy in this small way."