Tags: benjamin netanyahu | israel | unifil | lebanon | combat zones | hezbollah

Netanyahu Repeats Call for UNIFIL to Leave Combat Zones in Lebanon

Monday, 14 October 2024 04:35 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected accusations that Israeli troops had deliberately targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon as "completely false" and repeated a call for them to be withdrawn from combat zones.

He said the military did its utmost to avoid harming UNIFIL personnel, while striking Hezbollah fighters. "But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to heed Israel's request and to temporarily get out of harm's way."

