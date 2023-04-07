Netanyahu: Israel United in Face of Attacks From Lebanon

Israel's security Cabinet convened on Thursday evening to discuss an appropriate response to the more than 30 rockets launched by terrorists in Lebanon into Israel. It was the most serious escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

While there are fears that the powerful terror organization Hezbollah would join the fight against Israel, Jerusalem currently holds Hamas responsible for the rocket attacks from both Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the Cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the Jewish state remained united while facing external aggression.

"We are all, without exception, united on this," said Netanyahu. The prime minister stressed that Israel "will hit back at our enemies, and they will pay the price for every act of aggression."

"Our enemies will learn again that during times that we are tested, Israeli citizens stand together united," he added. Israeli security officials previously warned that Israel's enemies could be tempted to attack the Jewish state amid the ongoing judicial overhaul divisions in Israeli society.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned that the Jewish state would not hesitate to defend its citizens.

"The State of Israel will not tolerate attacks against its citizens, and our enemies will regret it," said Smotrich. "A severe blow to terrorism is required, along with the return of deterrence to the State of Israel. At these moments, we leave all disputes, accusations, and political considerations and unite against our enemies," he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen urged the international community "to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks on Israel."

However, the foreign minister also affirmed that Israel would defend itself against any aggression.

"We will employ all means necessary to defend our country and people."

