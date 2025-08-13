Netanyahu Speech at Newsmax Celebration Grabs Intl Attention

Y Net called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at Newsmax's fourth annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday "fiery."

Netanyahu's office posted it to X, and RT did, too. One of the mission participants, Cheryl Chumley, posted a photo of the Newsmax wreath at Nova field in Israel, the site of Hamas atrocities.

Netanyahu's appearance at the Newsmax celebration, where he declared that most Americans reject Hamas' lies and recognize that Israel stands for the same values as America, has grabbed headlines and international attention.

He also thanked Newsmax for its role in countering misinformation.

"There's one way to defeat lies and that's the truth. Thank you for standing for the truth," he said. "You've helped in the war on the seventh front against Iran and the eighth: the war for truth. You've led the truth globally against persistent lies."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called Newsmax one of the leading media networks in the United States.