×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | israel | hamas

Netanyahu Warns World If Hamas Wins, You're the 'Next Target'

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 11:45 AM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the world this week that "if Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target," in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday.

Netanyahu wrote that "Iran has formed an axis of terror by arming, training and financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other terror proxies throughout the Middle East and beyond. In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself."

The prime minister went on to call for international support from "civilized nations everywhere" saying, "Israel's fight is your fight. If Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target. That's why Israel's victory will be your victory."

He also defended Israel's response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, rejecting calls for a cease-fire in Gaza as "calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen."

Netanyahu added, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding a cease-fire. Just as the U.S. wouldn't have agreed to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack on 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the world this week that "if Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target," in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday.
benjamin netanyahu, israel, hamas
224
2023-45-31
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 11:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved