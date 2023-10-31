Netanyahu Warns World If Hamas Wins, You're the 'Next Target'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the world this week that "if Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target," in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday.

Netanyahu wrote that "Iran has formed an axis of terror by arming, training and financing Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and other terror proxies throughout the Middle East and beyond. In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself."

The prime minister went on to call for international support from "civilized nations everywhere" saying, "Israel's fight is your fight. If Hamas and Iran's axis of evil win, you will be their next target. That's why Israel's victory will be your victory."

He also defended Israel's response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, rejecting calls for a cease-fire in Gaza as "calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen."

Netanyahu added, "I want to make clear Israel's position regarding a cease-fire. Just as the U.S. wouldn't have agreed to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack on 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7."