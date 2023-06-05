Netanyahu Convenes Iran War Drill: Can Handle Any Threat

The Israeli security Cabinet met at Kirya base in Tel Aviv Sunday, to participate in a military drill simulating a multi-front conflict.

The security Cabinet's participation in the large-scale two-week military exercise was meant to simulate political decision making in a future multi-front war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet that they must be able to react quickly to complex decisions that a war would present.

"We must be able, if possible, to make swift decisions on critical questions the cabinet would face, in advance," Netanyahu said. "This is the purpose of this drill."

The security Cabinet joined the military in a two-week drill called "Firm Hand," meant to simulate strikes deep into enemy territory, as well as defend Israeli territory from attacks.

The drill involves exercises with all of the Israel Defense Forces branches, Army, Navy, and Air Force.

While government officials said the drill was preplanned and not a response to any current events, many believe the drills are meant to prepare for a future strike on Iran and any resultant aggression.

Netanyahu himself mentioned Iran in his comments at the meeting, saying, "We are obliged to act against the Iranian nuclear, against the missile attacks against the state of Israel and against the possibility of multiple arenas."

Netanyahu also appeared to reference the U.S.'s diminished role in the Middle East, stating, "We are confident we can handle any threat on our own."

The Biden administration has not presented a clear Middle Eastern policy, and many analysts believe that recent developments like the Iran-Saudi rapprochement, and the United Arab Emirate's withdrawal from the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces alliance indicate that Middle Eastern countries are reevaluating their relationship with the U.S. in light of a weaker U.S. role.

"The reality in our region is changing rapidly. We are not stagnating. We are adjusting our war doctrine and our options of action in accordance with these changes, in accordance with our goals which do not change," Netanyahu told the cabinet.

This year's Firm Hand drill follows last year's Chariots of Fire drill in focusing predominantly on a threat from the North, via Hezbollah and Iranian forces in Syria.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.