Netanyahu Calls Hamas the 'New Nazis'

In a speech Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu equated Hamas to being the "new Nazis."

In a joint address in Tel Aviv accompanied by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Netanyahu did not mince his words as he condemned the actions of Hamas in Gaza, as reported by RealClearPolitics.

He referred to the recent conflict as "the worst crimes committed against Jews since the Holocaust."

He then drew chilling parallels between the atrocities witnessed in Gaza and the horrors of the Holocaust.

"The savagery that we witnessed perpetrated by the Hamas murderers coming out of Gaza were the worst crimes committed against Jews since the Holocaust," Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli leader emphasized the heinous acts carried out by Hamas, including the "decapitation of people, the shooting of little children with bound hands, the murder of children in front of their parents, the murder of parents in front of their children, the hiding of babies in the attic, and the murderers who came to the attic to murder the babies."

He continued, "The rape and murder of women, the abduction of families, the tearing of grandmothers and Holocaust survivors into captivity."

Netanyahu stressed that these actions were reminiscent of the darkest days of human history.

His speech drew attention to the "death pits," comparing them to the atrocities committed during the Holocaust. "That reminds us of Babi Yar, where Jeeps surround a depression in the ground where they crowd young people in and shoot them with machine guns," he said.

Netanyahu highlighted the regional context, placing Hamas in an "axis of evil" alongside Iran and Hezbollah. He underscored their shared goal to "eradicate the state of Israel."

Netanyahu warned that "the open goal of Hamas is to kill as many Jews as they could."

However, he noted they would have gone further if they could: "They just don't have the capacity."

Netanyahu then mentioned that "they murdered an extraordinary 1300 civilians, which, in American terms, is like many, many, many 9/11s."

"Hamas is ISIS, in some instances, worse than ISIS," he added. "And just as the world united to defeat the Nazis, just as the world united to defeat ISIS, the world has to stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas."

The Israeli Prime Minister called for a united effort against Hamas, emphasizing that "we must take action to defeat Hamas and to ensure that this doesn't happen again." He argued that this was not only Israel's battle but "our common battle, the battle of civilization against barbarism."