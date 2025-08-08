Israel Denies Trump-Netanyahu Shouting Match

Benjamin Netanyahu's office shot down a report of a shouting match between the Israeli prime minister and President Donald Trump, calling it "complete fake news."

The prime minister's office released a statement Friday in the aftermath of an NBC News report this week that said Trump yelled at Netanyahu during a phone conversation on July 28 over disputed reports of rampant starvation in Gaza.

According to the report, Netanyahu told Trump that the Hamas terrorists in Gaza concocted the widespread starvation story, after which Trump yelled and said White House aides had shown him proof.

Netanyahu's office in a statement said it didn't happen.

"The claim that there was supposedly a 'shouting match' between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump is complete fake news," the statement read.

The White House told NBC News, "We do not comment on the president's private conversations. President Trump is focused on returning all the hostages and getting the people in Gaza fed."

In Jerusalem on July 27, the day before the reported call with Trump, Netanyahu said, "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza. And there is no starvation in Gaza."

The next day in Scotland, Trump said that he had seen images of children in Gaza who "look very hungry," that there is "real starvation," and that "you can't fake that."

Netanyahu then privately demanded a call with Trump and the leaders were connected within hours, a call described as "a direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid" in which Trump "was doing most of the talking," according to NBC News.