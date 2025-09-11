Invoking 9/11, Netanyahu Justifies Qatar Strike on Hamas Leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended Israel's airstrike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders by invoking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, drawing backlash from President Donald Trump and Qatar, which warned the move could derail ceasefire efforts, the Washington Examiner reported.

Netanyahu compared his decision to strike Hamas leaders in Qatar to America's response to the Sept. 11 attacks, saying Israel had acted in line with the same principles that guided U.S. military campaigns against al-Qaida.

"What did America do in the wake of Sept. 11?" Netanyahu said in a video posted to social media. "It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. And it also passed a resolution in the Security Council of the U.N. two weeks later that said that governments cannot give harbor to terrorists."

Israel's surprise strike earlier this week targeted Hamas political leadership in Doha, killing a Qatari security agent and five others but missing top Hamas figures. Netanyahu insisted the operation was justified, accusing Qatar of providing refuge to Hamas officials responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, which he has repeatedly described as the country's "9/11 moment."

"We did exactly what America did when it went after al-Qaida terrorists in Afghanistan and when they killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan," Netanyahu said.

"Now the various countries of the world condemn Israel — they should be ashamed of themselves. What did they do after America took out Osama bin Laden? Did they say, Oh, what a terrible thing was done to Pakistan? No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing for these same principles and carrying them out."

The operation triggered swift international condemnation. Trump said he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the strike, stressing that the United States has relied on Qatar as a key mediator in truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Administration officials pledged that similar actions would "not happen again."

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas leaders in coordination with both the United States and Israel, issued a strongly worded response accusing Netanyahu of recklessness and threatening to hold him accountable for what it called violations of sovereignty.

"Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel," Qatar's foreign ministry said.

"The negotiations were always held in an official and transparent manner, with international support and in the presence of U.S. and Israeli delegations. Netanyahu's insinuation that Qatar secretly harbored the Hamas delegation is a desperate attempt to justify a crime condemned by the entire world."

The ministry also warned that Israel's actions in Doha endangered fragile negotiations aimed at securing a truce and advancing hostage talks. "We will work with our partners to ensure Netanyahu is held accountable and that his reckless and irresponsible actions are brought to an end," the statement said.

Despite the mounting pressure, Netanyahu has signaled Israel will continue pursuing Hamas leaders abroad if Qatar and other nations do not act. "Expel them or bring them to justice," he said. "Because if you don't, we will."