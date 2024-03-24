Netanyahu: 'We Are United,' 'Will Be Victorious'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a reading of the Book of Esther on Sunday with commanders and soldiers from the Military Police Erez Battalion.

Following the reading he delivered remarks and addressed the current situation, comparing it to the biblical time of Esther.

"Head of IDF Manpower Maj. Gen. Asor, commander of the Military Police, commanders and soldiers, I am very impressed by your work at all times but especially now, when the challenges facing you have grown significantly, to put it mildly. The missions have become greater as have your efforts," Netanyahu began.

"You defend the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel around the clock, in various missions, while assuming risks and sometimes with sacrifice. I want to commend you and tell you — well done."

"I want to thank the rabbi not only for the flawless reading but also for your important remarks regarding the reading, which were not extraneous but go to the heart of the matter," Netanyahu continued.

"Today we mark the holiday of Purim. More than 2,000 years ago in ancient Persia, an antisemitic enemy arose, the wicked Haman, who sought to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the earth. The Jews stood up, united together, fought and won a total victory."

Netanyahu recalled how the Islamic Republic of Iran has sought to destroy the Jewish state through its proxies.

"Today in modern Persia, there is a new enemy — the Iranian regime, which seeks to destroy the state of the Jews. We have already seen what Hamas, one of this enemy's proxies, did on Oct. 7, which President [Joe] Biden also called sheer evil," he said.

"It is impossible to defeat the sheer evil by leaving it intact in Rafah. As in ancient times, like our brothers, we are also united. We are fighting and will be victorious. We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory. We eliminated Haman and we will also eliminate Sinwar," the prime minister added, referring to Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Netanyahu concluded his speech by wishing the attendees a Happy Purim holiday.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.