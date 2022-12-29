×
Vatican: Former Pope Benedict's Condition Remains Grave but Stable

Vatican: Former Pope Benedict's Condition Remains Grave but Stable
A man looks at picture of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, placed in the church in Marktl, southern Germany, where the former Pope was born, on Wedesday. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 29 December 2022 09:57 AM EST

 Former Pope Benedict's condition remains "grave" but stable, the Vatican said  Thursday, adding in a statement that he had rested well during the night and was lucid and aware.

