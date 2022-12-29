Vatican: Former Pope Benedict's Condition Remains Grave but Stable

Thursday, 29 December 2022 09:57 AM EST
Former Pope Benedict's condition remains "grave" but stable, the Vatican said Thursday, adding in a statement that he had rested well during the night and was lucid and aware.
