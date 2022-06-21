×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Belgium | Syria | Repatriation

Belgium Takes Back Mothers and Children from Syria

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 04:00 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium's judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in Syria for their suspected connection with the Islamic State group, along with 16 children.

The federal prosecutor's office said it's the second repatriation operation after the one that took place in July 2021, when Belgian authorities took back six mothers and 10 children.

Spokesman Eric Van Duyse told The Associated Press that all the women on the latest flight have been given sentences in Belgium of up to five years in jail.

Belgian authorities say returning children must be done for “humanitarian reasons," and that repatriation operations are also as a matter of national security since it's easier to monitor people who have spent time in Syria when they are on home soil.

The plane transporting the women and children back to Belgium landed early Tuesday. Details of the operation were expected to be unveiled during a news conference later in the day.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Belgium's judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in Syria for their suspected connection with the Islamic State group, along with 16 children.The federal prosecutor's office said it's the second repatriation...
Belgium,Syria,Repatriation
163
2022-00-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved