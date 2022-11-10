×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Belgium | Stabbing

Police Officer Killed in Suspected Brussels Terror Attack

Thursday, 10 November 2022 04:00 PM EST

BRUSSELS (AP) — One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.

The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing, Belgian police said.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker."

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar,” or “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.

The attack took place around 7:15p.m.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.The suspected attacker was shot and "neutralized" after the stabbing, Belgian police said."One of our...
Belgium,Stabbing
157
2022-00-10
Thursday, 10 November 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved