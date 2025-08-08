WATCH TV LIVE

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Plans

Friday, 08 August 2025 08:28 AM EDT

Belgium's foreign minister on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador citing Israel's announced plan to occupy Gaza City and take military control of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry said Belgium wanted to "express (its) total disapproval of this decision, but also of the continued colonization ... and the desire to annex the West Bank," adding that it will "vigorously advocate" for a reversal of this decision.

"Following the official confirmation by the Israeli government of its intention to encircle and then occupy Gaza City and take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has decided to summon the Israeli Ambassador," it said. 

