Blast Heard, Smoke Seen Over Beirut's Southern Suburbs

Friday, 04 October 2024 08:22 PM EDT

A blast was heard and smoke was seen over Beirut's southern suburbs in the early hours of Saturday, Reuters witnesses said, as the Israeli military issued three alerts for residents of the area to immediately evacuate.

The first alert on Saturday called on residents specifically present in a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood. The second alert mentioned those present in a building in Choueifat district.

The third alert mentioned buildings in the areas of Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik.

The strikes on Beirut come as fighting between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and Israel rages amid Israel's military escalation in the country. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
102
Newsmax Media, Inc.

