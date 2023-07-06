BBC Apologizes After Anchor Said Israel 'Happy to Kill Children'

BBC anchor Anjana Gadgil claimed "Israeli forces are happy to kill children" during a recent interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The interview focused on Israel's latest counterterrorism operation in Jenin.

"The Israeli military are calling this a 'military operation,' but we now know that young people are being killed, four of them under eighteen. Is that really what the military set out to do? To kill people between the ages of 16 and 18?" Gadgil provocatively asked Bennett.

The former premier rebuked the BBC anchor for her factually inaccurate statement.

"Actually, all 11 people dead there are militants. The fact that there are young terrorists who decide to hold arms is their responsibility," Bennett responded.

"Jenin has become an epicenter of terror, he added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews blasted the BBC anchor in an official statement.

"We are appalled by comments made by a BBC presenter during an interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett."

BBC has a history of bias against the Jewish state. For instance, during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, BBC frequently refused to use the word terrorism when the victims were Israeli Jews. In addition, BBC has been accused of trying to create a false moral equivalence between terrorists targeting civilian Israelis and IDF forces killing armed terrorists.

Following significant criticism, Director-General, Tim Davie eventually apologized for the company anchor's false statement.

"Across the BBC's platforms – including the BBC News channel – these events have been covered in an impartial and robust way. The United Nations raised the issue of the impact of the operation in Jenin on children and young people. While this was a legitimate subject to examine in the interview, we apologize that the language used in this line of questioning was not phrased well and was inappropriate," stated Davie.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.