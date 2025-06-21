Sunken Bayesian Superyacht Lifted out of the Water off Sicily as Salvage Operate Completes

PORTICELLO, Italy (AP) — A British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily last year, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, was lifted fully out of the water on Saturday afternoon as salvage recovery crews completed the operation to bring it ashore for further investigation, the local coast guard said.

The white top and blue hull of the 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian, covered with algae and mud, was visible clear of the sea in a holding area of a yellow floating crane barge, a witness said.