Loudermilk to Newsmax: Biden Administration 'Failed' Ukraine

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s "whole administration has failed" when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Loudermilk, speaking after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an address to Congress pleading for more help, said on "The National Report" that "regardless of what president Biden does right now it's late. It's what should have been done months ago, and weeks ago."

He claimed that the speech "showed that President Zelenskyy has a better grasp of American culture and American history than President Biden does, and that's why I had to make this appeal.

"The whole administration has failed in this because they have an ideology that Americans should be dependent on the government, that they want everyone to be submissive to the government’s will, and they never envisioned that Americans would actually stand and fight for themselves because they think that's what the government would have to do, and that's why they could fail to see that Ukrainians love their freedom so much that they would sacrifice safety and security for freedom."

Loudermilk said, "That's the ideology of Americans through our history, and I think that's why President Zelenskyy went back to American history basically saying, Look, we want to be what you were at one time."

