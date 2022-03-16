×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: barry loudermilk | zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | biden | war

Loudermilk to Newsmax: Biden Administration 'Failed' Ukraine

Loudermilk to Newsmax: Biden Administration 'Failed' Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden signs legislative action to provide security aid and support to Ukraine as, from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley look on, during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Alex Wong/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 01:23 PM

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s "whole administration has failed" when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Loudermilk, speaking after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an address to Congress pleading for more help, said on "The National Report" that "regardless of what president Biden does right now it's late. It's what should have been done months ago, and weeks ago."

He claimed that the speech "showed that President Zelenskyy has a better grasp of American culture and American history than President Biden does, and that's why I had to make this appeal.

"The whole administration has failed in this because they have an ideology that Americans should be dependent on the government, that they want everyone to be submissive to the government’s will, and they never envisioned that Americans would actually stand and fight for themselves because they think that's what the government would have to do, and that's why they could fail to see that Ukrainians love their freedom so much that they would sacrifice safety and security for freedom."

Loudermilk said, "That's the ideology of Americans through our history, and I think that's why President Zelenskyy went back to American history basically saying, Look, we want to be what you were at one time."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's "whole administration has failed" when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
barry loudermilk, zelenskyy, ukraine, russia, biden, war
295
2022-23-16
Wednesday, 16 March 2022 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved