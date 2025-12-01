WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bangladesh hasina Tulip Siddiq

Bangladesh's Ex-leader Hasina and Niece, British Lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, Found Guilty of Corruption

Bangladesh's Ex-leader Hasina and Niece, British Lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, Found Guilty of Corruption

Monday, 01 December 2025 02:00 AM EST

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison and her niece, British Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, to two years in prison for corruption involving a government land project.

Rabiul Alam, the judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court, said Hasina misused her power as prime minister while Siddiq was guilty of corruptly influencing her aunt in helping her mother get a piece of land in a government project. Siddiq’s mother, Sheikh Rehana, was given seven years in prison and was considered the prime participant in the case.

It involved the Purbachal New Town project in a suburb of Dhaka.

Siddiq, who serves in the British Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate in London, had denied the allegations.

Hasina has been in exile in India since she was ousted by a mass uprising last year. The trial and others against her were conducted in absentia.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A court in Bangladesh's capital on Monday sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison and her niece, British Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, to two years in prison for corruption involving a government land project.Rabiul Alam, the judge of...
bangladesh hasina Tulip Siddiq
156
2025-00-01
Monday, 01 December 2025 02:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved