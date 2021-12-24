×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Bangladesh | Ferry Fire

Ferry Fire Kills at Least 30 in Southern Bangladesh

Friday, 24 December 2021 01:00 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh fire services say at least 30 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the MV Avijan-10 off the coast of Jhalokati district.

Fire officer Fazlul Haque said rescuers have so far recovered 30 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers.

He said the rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Ferry accidents are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions.

In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Bangladesh’s capital.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Bangladesh fire services say at least 30 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the MV Avijan-10 off the coast of Jhalokati district. Fire...
Bangladesh,Ferry Fire
144
2021-00-24
Friday, 24 December 2021 01:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved