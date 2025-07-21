WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash school dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes into a Dhaka School and Kills 18

A Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes into a Dhaka School and Kills 18

Monday, 21 July 2025 08:00 AM EDT

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 18 people including the pilot and injuring 164 others, the military said.

According to the military and a fire official, the Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood, in the afternoon as students were attending classes.

The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.

It is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.

Local media indicated most of the injured were students. Relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tricycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured to local hospitals.

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school, with some 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old said. “My God! It’s my school.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 18 people including the pilot and injuring 164 others, the military said.According to the military and a fire official, the...
Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash school dhaka
188
2025-00-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved