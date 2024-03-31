Baltic States Warn of Russian Invasion Threat

Representatives of three Baltic states are warning that Russia plans to invade them.

British news outlet The Telegraph reported top diplomats from the Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania wrote exclusively for publication that "Russia could 'pivot quickly' from Ukraine to invade the Baltic."

The calls from the Baltic diplomats come as reports from the Daily Mail indicate Germany is deliberating conscription, while Baltic leaders themselves are calling for the U.K. to reintroduce it.

In their joint article, Estonian Ambassador Viljar Lubi, Latvian Ambassador Ivita Burmistre, and Lithuanian Charge D'affaire Lina Zigmantaite wrote that while NATO member states have enjoyed "stronger collective security," they have never "faced a more daunting threat."

Balking at other countries who have downplayed Russia, they wrote: "Our warnings about the latent and growing threat from the East were too easily dismissed in some allied capitals."

"We knew then just as we know today that only a collective defence can guarantee security in Europe. We lacked this in the 1930s and paid a heavy price; one that Ukrainians are paying now."

They continue: "We agree with intelligence assessments that a sharp strategic challenge to our defence and deterrence could come in as little as three years or even less. We on the east side of the Baltic Sea have few natural frontiers, and nowhere to retreat to.

"In these circumstances, confusion spells defeat. We — and our allies — need therefore to be ready to respond quickly, convincingly and effectively to all kinds of threats."

To stop Russia, they called for "speedier decision-making" in NATO, that "a clear path for Ukrainian membership must be a priority for the alliance's 75th anniversary Summit in Washington this summer," and that all member states need "to invest in the forces and equipment to make the alliance's new defence plans a reality."

The ambassadors' call comes amid a time when Ukraine's ability to defend itself lies in question and $60 billion in aid for it is tied up in the House.