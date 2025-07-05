Iran's Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday, according to a video carried by state television, after reports that he was in a "secure location" since the start of a 12-day air war with Israel in which top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed.

The video carried by state media showed dozens attending a ceremony to mark Ashura, the holiest day of the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, standing chanting as Khamenei entered a hall where many government functions are held.

For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pretaped messages during the war which started on June 13 and avoided public appearances.

On June 26, in prerecorded remarks aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender, despite President Donald Trump's calls.