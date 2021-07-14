×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Austria | US | New Ambassador

Report: Austria Approves Victoria Kennedy as New US Envoy

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media report that the Alpine country has approved the appointment of Victoria Kennedy as the new U.S. ambassador in Vienna.

Kennedy, a lawyer, is the widow of late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.

The Austria Press Agency reported late Tuesday that the office of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen had confirmed the required “agrement” — diplomatic speak for approval — for Kennedy's appointment was issued.

There was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials. Kennedy still needs to be approved by Congress.

Austrian broadcaster ORF quoted the country's chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, saying Kennedy's nomination was an “honor” for Austria.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Austrian media report that the Alpine country has approved the appointment of Victoria Kennedy as the new U.S. ambassador in Vienna.Kennedy, a lawyer, is the widow of late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy. The Austria Press Agency reported late Tuesday that the office of Austrian...
Austria,US,New Ambassador
99
2021-00-14
Wednesday, 14 July 2021 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved